Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.79

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.79 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 33.34 ($0.41). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 33.65 ($0.41), with a volume of 781,307 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.76.

About Speedy Hire

(Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.