Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 5,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

