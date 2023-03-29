Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.87 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 1,365,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,418. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.