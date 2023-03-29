Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.87 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 1,365,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,418. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

