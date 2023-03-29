STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 181.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

STAG opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

