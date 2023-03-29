Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.