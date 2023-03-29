Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

LON:SWEF traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.40 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,252. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.68 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.60 ($1.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.42. The firm has a market cap of £361.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,828.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

