Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 711 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 484,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

