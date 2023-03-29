Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,909 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Aptiv by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.35. 1,088,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,434. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

