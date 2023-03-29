Stephens Inc. AR Sells 496 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 602,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,026. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

