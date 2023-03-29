STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 236,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.79. 90,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

