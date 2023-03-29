Stifel Nicolaus Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE traded down C$0.58 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.20. 817,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,732. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.40. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$8.92 and a 12-month high of C$16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

