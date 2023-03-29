STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.68

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 2531503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

