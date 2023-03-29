StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.82. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Read More

