StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Myovant Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
