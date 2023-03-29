StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 51,599,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,550,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $74,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,564,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,310 shares of company stock valued at $223,506. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

