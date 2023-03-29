StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

