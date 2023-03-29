StockNews.com Downgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Hold

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 843,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after buying an additional 576,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

