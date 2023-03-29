StockNews.com Lowers Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Hold

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of AL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 651,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

