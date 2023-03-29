StockNews.com Lowers Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Hold

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of AL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 651,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00.
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
