StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

GDEN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $15,461,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

