StockNews.com Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $816.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

