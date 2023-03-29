StockNews.com Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,938,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after buying an additional 2,433,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

