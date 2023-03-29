StockNews.com Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,938,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after buying an additional 2,433,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,091,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.