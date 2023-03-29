Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. 49,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,611. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

