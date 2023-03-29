Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $127.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

