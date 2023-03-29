Stone House Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 168,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 221,455 shares during the period.

ICVT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. 118,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

