Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services comprises approximately 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Further Reading

