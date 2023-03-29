Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
