Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 28th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 611.0 days.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $7.54 on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

