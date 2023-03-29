Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Stratis has a total market cap of $80.88 million and $8.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.61 or 0.06322788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018199 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,560,859 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.