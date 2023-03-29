Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $337,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $826.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,308. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $820.88 and its 200 day moving average is $802.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

