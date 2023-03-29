Strong Tower Advisory Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,356. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

