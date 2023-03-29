Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 1,009 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

