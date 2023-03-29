Sturgeon Ventures LLP Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 2.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

