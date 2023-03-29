Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of TER opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

