Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 5,419 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.32 billion, a PE ratio of 151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.72.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

