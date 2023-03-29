Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.