Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 95,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. 499,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

