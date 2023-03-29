Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 63,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,406. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.