Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 393.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,741,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 227,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,959. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

