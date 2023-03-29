Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 58,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

