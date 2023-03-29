Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $945,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after buying an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.12. 6,881,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,162,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

