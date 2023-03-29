Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,772,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,182,059. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

