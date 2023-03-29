Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 435,066 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. 539,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,255. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

