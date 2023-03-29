Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,549 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.80 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

