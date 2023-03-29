Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 30,478 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 436,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

