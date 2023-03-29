Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.32. 251,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

