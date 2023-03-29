Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.72.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,514,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,132,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.