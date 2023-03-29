Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in March

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 956,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.7 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

