Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in March

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 956,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.7 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock remained flat at $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.