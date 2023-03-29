Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,300 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,732,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

SURVF remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

