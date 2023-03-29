Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.14. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

