Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Superior Gold Price Performance

Shares of Superior Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,877. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.