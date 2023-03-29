Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Superior Gold Price Performance
Shares of Superior Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,877. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
Superior Gold Company Profile
