Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Components Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRS remained flat at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

